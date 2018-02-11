search on deccanchronicle.com
Malappuram: Youth tied to post, beaten up for ‘stalking’

Published Feb 11, 2018
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Malappuram: In yet another case of "moral policing", vigilantes tied a young man to an electric post and beat him up last week for allegedly stalking a girl at Karinkallathani near Perinthalmanna here.

The incident came to light on Saturday when the victim filed a complaint at Perinthalmanna police station alleging that a group of around 30 people attacked him for trying to propose to the girl.

 

He also alleged that the attackers had spread a video of the attack to defame him and it had gone viral in local social media groups.  

The police, which booked unidentified assailants and launched a probe, said the incident took place on February 1 near the girl's house. “The man had followed the girl on a bike while she was on her way back home in another vehicle. Preliminary probe suggests that nothing more has happened. Both had met in Perinthalmanna town, and there were no other affairs between them,” Inspector Saju K. Abraham said.

On the video, four people are repeatedly thrashing the man on the road and later seen tied to an electric post. The victim alleged that the attackers were the relative of the girl. “We are examining the video footage to identify attackers. Their faces are clear in the video which would help to nab them soon,” the inspector said.

Location: India, Kerala, Malappuram




