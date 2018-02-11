search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 soldiers killed; 2 JeM terrorists gunned down in Sunjwan Army camp

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 11, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 1:18 am IST
The terrorists were wearing combat uniforms carrying AK 56 assault rifle, large amount of ammunition and hand grenades.
The Chief Minister met all the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. She also interacted with the doctors attending them and inquired about their condition and assured all support from the State government in the treatment of the injured, an official spokesman said.
SRINAGAR: At least four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants stormed the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu in a predawn fidayeen attack on Saturday and killed two Armymen — a junior commissioned officers (JCO) and non-commissioned officer (NCO) — and injured nine others, including civilians. 

Two of the attackers were gunned down after a 12-hour operation, the Army said. Those injured include a Major and daughter of the slain JCO, police sources said. 

 

The police said that the terrorists launched the attack on Sunjwan Milita-rty Station of 36 Brigade around 4.55 am on Saturday after entering from the rear side of the Army camp where family quarters are located. 

The attack follows Intelligence inputs warning of an attack on the Army or the security establishment by JeM in view of the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Tags: jaish-e-mohammed, sunjwan army camp, armymen, afzal guru
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


