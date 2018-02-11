search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Take care of our culture else will ‘chase you away’, Goa minister threatens tourists

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Tourism Minister Ajgaonkar also said that Goa does not want tourists who sell narcotics in the state.
Manohar Ajagaonkar, a legislator from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, said: 'We have to preserve our Goan culture and Goanness. We do not want tourists who sell drugs. We do not want hotels which sell drugs.' (Photo: Screengrab)
 Manohar Ajagaonkar, a legislator from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, said: 'We have to preserve our Goan culture and Goanness. We do not want tourists who sell drugs. We do not want hotels which sell drugs.' (Photo: Screengrab)

Panaji: Two days after Goa minister Vijai Sardesai called a section of domestic tourists "scum of the earth", his cabinet colleague Manohar Ajgaonkar has threatened to "chase away" visitors who don't take care of "Goan culture and Goanness".

Tourism Minister Ajgaonkar also said that Goa does not want tourists who sell narcotics in the state.

 

"The tourists, who come here, should take care of Goa's culture and Goanness, otherwise I will chase them away," he said on Saturday evening at the inaugural function of the Food and Cultural Festival, organised by the state tourism department.

"I will not listen to anyone. I am saying this clearly," he added.

Also read: Domestic tourists scum of earth, North Indians creating Haryana in Goa: NDA minister

Ajagaonkar, a legislator from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), said: "We have to preserve our Goan culture and Goanness. We do not want tourists who sell drugs. We do not want hotels which sell drugs."

On Friday, Agriculture Minister Sardesai had described a section of domestic tourists as "scum of the earth" and urged Goa to look for "qualitative and not quantitative" tourists.

"Certain sections of tourists are creating nuisance and are actually the scum of the earth and we should not have such tourists in Goa," Sardesai had said.

Tags: manohar ajgaonka, vijai sardesai, goa tourism controversy
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stormy vs Stormi: Trump's alleged porn star lover warns Kylie Jenner about baby name

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter share the same name. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou/KylieJenner)
 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour: Study

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour, researchers have found. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM launches 1st Hindu temple project, addresses Indian diaspora in Dubai

The Prime Minister who arrived in Abu Dhabi from Jordan on the second leg of his three-nation tour on Saturday, was received by Mohammed Bin Zayed and other members of the Royal family. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

No alliance if 'hue of saffron' remains in Rajini’s politics: Kamal Haasan

Confident of raising funds for the elections, Kamal Haasan called upon the Tamil community across the world to come up with ideas. (Photo: PTI)

No essential services, benefits can be denied for want of Aadhaar, says UIDAI

UIDAI said Aadhaar is meant to bring transparency and accountability in public service deliveries through effective use of technology and it should not be misused. (Photo: File)

US weapons sold to Pak to fight Taliban being used against India

The sale of these weapons to Pakistan was cleared by the US Congress in October 2007 for the purposes of

Jammu Army camp seige: 5 soldiers, 1 civilian killed; 4 terrorists shot dead

A group of heavily-armed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who wore Army combat uniform attacked the family quarters in the camp on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham