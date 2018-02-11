search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AIMPLB linked to terror groups operating in Pak, Saudi: Shia Waqf Board

ANI
Published Feb 11, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
The statement comes in the backdrop of the board's decision to remove its member for supporting Ram temple.
Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi stated that the AIMPLB should be considered a terrorist organisation and be banned. (Photo: ANI)
 Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi stated that the AIMPLB should be considered a terrorist organisation and be banned. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi on Sunday termed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) as one of the subsidiaries of terror groups operating in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"Terrorist organizations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia take major decisions related to Muslims in India. Muslim Personal Law Board is a branch of such terrorist organisations that is spoiling the atmosphere of the country by following their ideologies," an official statement from Rizvi read.

 

The statement comes in the backdrop of the board's decision to remove its executive member Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi, who supported the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Rizvi also stated that the AIMPLB should be considered a terrorist organisation and be banned.

Endorsing Nadvi's stand on the dispute, Rizvi said, "Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, and the only way is for Muslims to build their mosque in some other disputed land.

Earlier in the day, the committee of AIMPLB decided to remove Nadvi over his "uncompromising stand on Babri Masjid issue."

On February 9, Maulana Salman Husaini Nadvi spoke to ANI about his meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar where he extended support to the construction of Ram temple and said that their priority is to join hearts of people.

He also hinted at an out of court settlement by saying, "The courts do not join people's heart as the verdict is always in favour of one and against the other."

Tags: shia central waqf board, aimplb, ayodhya matter, ram temple, babri issue
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stormy vs Stormi: Trump's alleged porn star lover warns Kylie Jenner about baby name

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter share the same name. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou/KylieJenner)
 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour: Study

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour, researchers have found. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Close shave: Vistara aircraft comes 100 ft close to Air India plane over Mumbai

The commander of the Air India flight acted swiftly and took the aircraft out of a possible harm's way, a senior official of the state-run airline said. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah govt scam-free, BJP breaking 'world records' in graft: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wave to people during a rally in Koppal, Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

No GST on laughter: Renuka Chowdhury questions PM's mindset towards women

On a lighter note, Chowdhury said her laughter had always been spontaneous but now, she had become conscious about it. (Photo: File)

Use technology for development, not destruction: PM Modi in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

AIMPLB expels its member over Babri remark, says mosque can't be sold

Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board during the second day of its meeting on triple talaq issue Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham