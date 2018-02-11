search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AIMPLB expels its member over Babri remark, says mosque can't be sold

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Owaisi also said that the triple talaq bill was not acceptable to the Muslim community as it was against the Constitution.
Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board during the second day of its meeting on triple talaq issue Saturday. (Photo: File)
  Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board during the second day of its meeting on triple talaq issue Saturday. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday expelled one of its members, Maulana Syed Salman Hussain Nadvi a day after he said that the mosque can be shifted once built.

The Muslim law board reiterated its earlier stand on the Babri Masjid issue and said that the mosque cannot be sold, gifted or shifted.

 

"Babri Masjid is an essential part of faith in Islam and Muslims can never abdicate the masjid nor they can exchange land for masijd, gift masjid land. Babri masjid is a masjid and it will remain a masjid till eternity. By demolitioning it never loses its identity," it said. 

The struggle of re-construction of Babri Masjid continues and that the appeal of the Supreme Court is being fought rigorously, the board further said.

Nadvi, an executive member of the AIMPLB, who met Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar earlier this week, extended support for construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. He said that an alternate piece of land should be offered for the construction of a mosque. He also added that a university can also be built at that place.

Art Of Living (AOL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had held a meeting in Bengaluru with Muslim leaders including members from the AIMPLB and the Sunni Waqf Board on February 8.

After the meeting, the AOL had said some eminent members of the Sunni Waqf Board, the AIMPLB and others met Ravi Shankar and expressed support for an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute and "supported the proposal of shifting the Masjid outside to another place".

The AIMPLB earlier on Saturday said there is no change in its stand on the Ayodhya issue as "once a masjid is built, till eternity that will be a masjid".

"About Babri masjid, it was clearly said that once a masjid is built, till eternity that will be a masjid. There will be no compromise. As far as the Babri masjid is
concerned, the people who compromise on the masjid issue will be answerable to the Almighty," AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said.

He also said that the triple talaq bill which is now pending in the Rajya Sabha was not acceptable to the Muslim community as it was against the Constitution.

"It is against the constitutional provisions which were given to the minorities," he said.

The 26th plenary meeting of the board is underway in Hyderabad since Friday.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: aimplb, babri masjid issue, ayodhya matter, supreme court, sri sri ravi shankar, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stormy vs Stormi: Trump's alleged porn star lover warns Kylie Jenner about baby name

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter share the same name. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou/KylieJenner)
 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour: Study

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour, researchers have found. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No GST on laughter: Renuka Chowdhury questions PM's mindset towards women

On a lighter note, Chowdhury said her laughter had always been spontaneous but now, she had become conscious about it. (Photo: File)

Use technology for development, not destruction: PM Modi in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: ANI)

Cong social media team lacks access to resources unlike BJP, says cell's head Divya

Participating in a panel discussion at the Harvard Kennedy School on ‘social media in Indian politics’ organised by the university in Cambridge, Divya Spandana said that despite the limitations Rahul Gandhi's team is doing a really good job with tweeting for the party President. (Photo: File)

Govt released Rs 9,940 cr to states for Smart Cities Mission

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has announced 99 cities for central assistance under the BJP government's flagship programme. (Photo: File/Representational)

Sunjwan attack: Cong asks Modi to 'personally supervise' op against terrorists

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said it was a matter of deep concern that 14 major terror attacks have taken place on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham