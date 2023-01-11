SC serves notices to respondents on AP’s Amaravati petition

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court has served notices on respondents including farmers, officials and others in the capital city Amaravati to file counter affidavits by Jan. 31, in relation to a petition filed by the AP government.

The apex court held a hearing on the petition seeking a stay on the order issued by the AP high court vis-a-vis development of Amaravati as the capital city.

Earlier, the apex court asked the AP high court as to how it could fix a timeline for creation of several amenities in under-developed Amaravati and also how the HC could act as a town planner.