  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jan 2023 SC serves notices to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC serves notices to respondents on AP’s Amaravati petition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 11, 2023, 8:46 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 8:46 am IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court has served notices on respondents including farmers, officials and others in the capital city Amaravati to file counter affidavits by Jan. 31, in relation to a petition filed by the AP government.

The apex court held a hearing on the petition seeking a stay on the order issued by the AP high court vis-a-vis development of Amaravati as the capital city.

Earlier, the apex court asked the AP high court as to how it could fix a timeline for creation of several amenities in under-developed Amaravati and also how the HC could act as a town planner.

...
Tags: amaravati, supreme court of india, sc seeks counters on amaravati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea of US tech giant Google against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it. (AP)

SC agrees to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India about brotherhood and unity, that's why Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful: Rahul

Vijayawada hoteliers have expressed concern over their business turning unviable with authorities permitting night food courts from 8:00 p.m. onwards unlike earlier timing of 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Representational image)

Eat Street eating into Vijayawada hoteliers’ business

Farmers have resolved to step up their protest as the deadline for submitting objections to the master plan for the proposed industrial zone ends on January 11. (File Photo: DC)

Kamareddy farmers gear up for massive agitation



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence

Supreme Court (PTI)

More houses develop cracks in Joshimath: Demolition of damaged buildings begins today

Cracks appear at a house by the gradual

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight

The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found, said Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->