PM Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad postponed

Published Jan 11, 2023, 12:30 pm IST
HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Hyderabad on January 19 has been postponed, the state BJP has said.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday that fresh dates would be known once the Prime Minister's Office communicates Modi's  revised programme to visit Hyderabad

The Prime Minister was expected to take part in a slew of programmes including  inaugurations and laying of foundation stones for various projects during his visit. He was also expected to flag off the 8th Vande Bharat Express in the country. The high speed train is expected to run between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

