Case against NCC, 7 officials in connection with Metro structure collapse

People gather at the accident site where a half broken iron structure of a metro pillar fell, at Hennur Main Road in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead.

NCC is named first accused (A1), followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and executive engineer are A7 and A8 respectively, police sources said.

Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.