Andhra Pradesh SEC sacks its JD for breach of code, indiscipline

The SEC has invoked plenary powers vested within it under Article 243 K, read with Article 324 of Constitution of India, to summarily discharge its joint director from service of the Election Commission for safeguarding the integrity of ongoing election process in the state.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday dismissed its joint director G. V. Sai Prasad on charges of indiscipline and breaching the Code of Conduct.

According to proceedings issued by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar here, when the commission issued its election notification on January 8 for conduct of gram panchayat polls, all senior employees, including its secretary, were directed to be available in headquarters and not be absent without prior intimation. Yet, the joint director (JD) Sai Prasad put in a leave letter for 30 days and deserted his station without any intimation. This happened despite him being the senior-most functionary after secretary.

SEC also found that the JD had abused his authority to influence all employees of the commission to apply for 30 days’ leave en masse. Sai Prasad, the commission charged, also goaded employees to desert their office with a view to paralyse functioning of the SEC at a time when the election process has been in progress.

The State Election Commission found these acts to be gross indiscipline and an attempt to subvert the ongoing election process.

The SEC went on to underline that JD Sai Prasad is not entitled to any terminal benefits. He has also been barred from entering into any other government service directly or indirectly.