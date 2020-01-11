Nation Current Affairs 11 Jan 2020 Women Army police st ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Women Army police start training: Trainees will undergo 61 weeks of training

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Adequate training and administrative infrastructure is already in place.
The women soldiers will have the same terms and conditions as applicable to their male counterparts.
 The women soldiers will have the same terms and conditions as applicable to their male counterparts.

BENGALURU: Corps of Military Police has achieved the unique distinction of being the first in the Indian Army to induct women in its rank and file.

In all, 1,700 Women Military Police will be inducted over a period of 17 years. The first batch of 99 trainees reported at the Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bengaluru and training commenced on Jan. 6. The trainees will undergo 61 weeks of training, comprising Basic Military Training and Advanced Provost Training.

 

Adequate training and administrative infrastructure is already in place.

Due diligence has been done while developing administrative infrastructure for women recruits after interactions with Officers Training Academy Chennai, Assam Rifles and National Cadet Corps and Officers Training Academy Gwalior, where women soldiers are getting trained. The women soldiers will have the same terms and conditions as applicable to their male counterparts.

...
Tags: military police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Popular Front of India

Amidst protest over CAA, Centre to defer banning PFI

Around 200 women staged a flash protest against the CAA near Meeraj Hotel on Friday.

MIM workers were out in full force

Gopinath Gajapati Narayan.

Odisha royal, ex-MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan, dies

People responded in huge numbers to United Muslim Action Committee’s call to rally against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR on Friday. Starting at the Edigah Miralam, the rally ended at Shastripuram. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Tiranga Rally swamps Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram wades into capital controversy

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Supreme Court refuses to accept petition to uphold CAA

Supreme Court.

Maharashtra open to ordering reprobe into Loya’s death

B.H. Loya.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham