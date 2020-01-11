Women Army police start training: Trainees will undergo 61 weeks of training

The women soldiers will have the same terms and conditions as applicable to their male counterparts.

BENGALURU: Corps of Military Police has achieved the unique distinction of being the first in the Indian Army to induct women in its rank and file.

In all, 1,700 Women Military Police will be inducted over a period of 17 years. The first batch of 99 trainees reported at the Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bengaluru and training commenced on Jan. 6. The trainees will undergo 61 weeks of training, comprising Basic Military Training and Advanced Provost Training.

Adequate training and administrative infrastructure is already in place.

Due diligence has been done while developing administrative infrastructure for women recruits after interactions with Officers Training Academy Chennai, Assam Rifles and National Cadet Corps and Officers Training Academy Gwalior, where women soldiers are getting trained.