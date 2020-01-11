Tiranga Rally swamps Hyderabad

People responded in huge numbers to United Muslim Action Committee’s call to rally against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR on Friday. Starting at the Edigah Miralam, the rally ended at Shastripuram. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Hyderabad: The ‘Tiranga Rally’ on Friday, organised by the United Muslim Action Committee resolved not to show any documents to establish domicile proof of citizens of India. After decades, the Old City saw a huge rally extending more than three kilometres Waving the Indian national flag, young and old walked up till Shastripuram, from Edigah Miralam. The crowd did not disperse till 4 pm and clearly conveyed the message that the CAA, NRC and NPR were unacceptable.

Shops and other business establishments downed their shutters in support of the rally. Numerous educational institutions declared a half-day holiday for the convenience of staff and pupils. Traders’ associations, professional groups, social and human rights organisations also participated.

The rally began after Juma prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam and culminated at Shastripuram, where AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lives. Usually, in Eidgah only Eid prayers are performed (twice in a year). Imam and Khateeb of the historic Mecca Masjid, Moulana Rizwan Qureshi, delivered the Juma Sermon in Arabic and led the prayer. The rally led by Mr Owaisi began at 1:50 pm after the prayers.

Young people were much in evidence chanting slogans such as “Hindustan Zindabad”, “Nahi chalegi, Nahin chalegi, Modi teri Tanashai”, “Hum kya chahate? Azadi!” and “We reject CAA-NRC”. The tricolour and placards with catchy phrases were carried by many of the marchers.

The protesters sang ‘Jana Gana Mana’, ‘Sari Jahan se Acche Hindustan Hamara’, ‘Dill diva hay Jana phi dengue aye witan tree lie’ which mingled with slogans against the citizenship laws and processes that are seen as highly discriminatory and unconstitutional, and against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the architects of the laws. Groups of women participated as did various Self Help Groups of women.

The city police had made elaborate arrangements and diverted the traffic en route to the rally.

Speakers who addressed the rally urged people not to cooperate with the enumerators seeking information for the National Population Register or any other such government process. They condemned the Union government’s intention of converting India into a Hindu Rashtra. They resolved to strengthen the secular fabric of the country.

Several speakers said the agitation will not end until the government revokes the amendments made in the Citizenship Act. They also demanded that the state government should pass a resolution in the Assembly as the Kerala Assembly did, declaring not to undertake the NPR and NCR exercise in Telangana.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Owaisi said the agitation will not end with this rally. People of Telangana cutting across political and religious affiliations have gathered here to give a message to the Prime Minister of India that we reject the amendments carried out in the Citizenship Act. People want the country to remain secular and preserve the constitution prepared under the leadership of Dr Babasahib Ambedkar.

He reiterated his demand that the Union government withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act and stall the exercise on the National Register of Citizens and abandon National Population Register forever. He said people should not show their Aadhaar card or any document to officials from the government or police who are part of the exercise. If anyone comes to you seeking documents, show them the national flag as proof of nationhood, Mr Owaisi said. He said a large number of women were present and if Modiji wants to see women’s empowerment, he should see their presence here.

Mr Owaisi said a protest meeting will be held at Charminar on January 25, when a Mushaira will be held. On January 26, the national flag will be hoisted at 12.01 pm. A human chain will be formed from Mohammadi Lines to Bapu Ghat on the day of the assassination of Gandhiji, on January 30.