Odisha royal, ex-MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan, dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 11, 2020, 1:55 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 1:55 am IST
As per reports, he was undergoing treatment at the hospital as he was suffering from heart-related ailments.
Gopinath Gajapati Narayan.
 Gopinath Gajapati Narayan.

BHUBANESWAR: The Paralakhemundi king and two-time Lok Sabha member Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

He was 76. As per reports, he was undergoing treatment at the hospital as he was suffering from heart-related ailments.

 

“Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo was suffering from heart related problems. He was in Chennai for six months for treatment but was later shifted to Bhubaneswar, where he had been staying for more than 3 years. He was not able to speak for quite some time and breathed last in the ICU,” said an official of the Paralakhemundi king.

Narayan Deo was a member of the 9th and 10th Lok Sabha. He represented the Berhampur constituency and was a member of the Congress. He shifted to Biju Janata Dal in 2009. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over his death.

