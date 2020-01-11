Nation Current Affairs 11 Jan 2020 Delhi Police blame L ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Police blame Left for JNU violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW AND SUNIL THAPLIYAL
Published Jan 11, 2020, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 1:09 am IST
Reacting to the allegations, Ms Ghosh asked the police to make public their proof against her.
A national news channel, which carried out a sting operation, has nail-ed the possible assailants who had engineered the assault on the Left-leaning students with the support of right-wing groups outside.
 A national news channel, which carried out a sting operation, has nail-ed the possible assailants who had engineered the assault on the Left-leaning students with the support of right-wing groups outside.

NEW DELHI: Even as the nation continued to express outrage over the brutal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and faculty by masked goons and police’s inaction, the Delhi Police and at least two Union ministers on Friday tried to put the blame for the violence on the very students who were injured and student bodies affiliated to the Left.  

While the police held the JNU Students Union and its president Aishe Ghosh “responsible” for the violence, Union ministers Smriti irani and Prakash Javadekar gave a clean chit to the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and claimed that the “Left groups were behind the violence”.  

 

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Ghosh asked the police to make public their proof against her. “I too have evidence of how I was attacked,” she said.

On Friday, the police named Ms Ghosh among nine suspects for the violence at the university last week and released their circled photographs to the media.

Naming mostly members of the Left-controlled students’ union, the police gave just a few details of the Sunday’s campus attack.

Focusing on clashes that took place on the campus before Sunday over increased hostel fees, the police named Ms Ghosh, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel. The last two, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel, are said to be members of the ABVP.

A national news channel, which carried out a sting operation, has nail-ed the possible assailants who had engineered the assault on the Left-leaning students with the support of right-wing groups outside.

JNU attackers yet to be identified
The channel caught one of the main attackers on camera, who confessed that he mobilised the mobs from within and outside the campus.

A first-year student of the French degree programme at the JNU, Akshat Awasthi identified himself in the footage of Sunday’s attack as an ABVP activist. JNU’s online records show that one Akshat Awasthi is a resident of Kaveri hostel on campus.

Armed with a stick, his face covered with a helmet, Awasthi showed the video and said he could be seen rushing through the hostel corridors in maddening rage and knocking anything and anyone that came in his way.

“What did you have in your hand?” an undercover reporter asked Awasthi. “It was a stick, sir. I pulled it out from a flag lying near (the) Periyar (hostel).”

As the mystery deepened over the identity of the attacker’s organisation, the self-identifying assailant revealed his affiliation and the motive behind the raid.

Awasthi said the attack occurred in retaliation to an assault allegedly by the Left students on Periyar hostel the same day earlier. “It was a reaction to their action,” he said.

Asked how he was able to organise mobs in a matter of hours, Awasthi named office-bearers of the ABVP from outside the campus.

“He’s an organisational secretary of the ABVP. I called him. Left-wing students and teachers were holding a meeting at Sabarmati. When Sabarmati was attacked, they all ran away and took shelter inside,” Awasthi explained.  

“You were telling us that 20 of the ABVP activists belonged to the JNU and 20 others were mobilised from outside,” the reporter asked Awasthi. “I can tell you that I did all the mobilisation. They don’t have that much mind. You know you need to act like a superintendent or a commander. Why it’s to be done and where exactly. I guided them about everything — where to hide, where to go. I told them to do everything systematically. I didn’t have any position or a tag. Still they listened to me carefully,” the student claimed.

The student recounted how mobs smashed vehicles and furniture on a street facing the Sabarmati hostel. “All students and teachers standing there ran away when the attack happened. They had no idea that the ABVP would ever retaliate like this.”

Earlier on Friday, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but Left students’ groups were not allowing them to do so. He said that members of Left groups attacked the server room at JNU to stop online registrations and enforce a strike over their protest against the increased fees.

Hours after this, a large group of masked people armed with iron rods and sledge-hammers entered the campus and attacked students and teachers. Ghosh was among those who suffered a head wound, and was bleeding when she was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. None of the attackers were stopped or arrested, even though several policemen were outside the campus.

The police admitted that it was facing difficulty in identifying those responsible for the attack on the Sunday and cited the lack of security footage, authenticated video recordings and witnesses.

Ghosh, speaking to the media around the same time as the police, denied any role in the violence and accused the police of blatant bias. She said she had gone to the scene to stop the violence. “I was not wearing any masks, I have done no wrong... I still have my blood soaked clothes,” she said.

...
Tags: jawaharlal nehru university, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Popular Front of India

Amidst protest over CAA, Centre to defer banning PFI

Around 200 women staged a flash protest against the CAA near Meeraj Hotel on Friday.

MIM workers were out in full force

Gopinath Gajapati Narayan.

Odisha royal, ex-MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan, dies

People responded in huge numbers to United Muslim Action Committee’s call to rally against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR on Friday. Starting at the Edigah Miralam, the rally ended at Shastripuram. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Tiranga Rally swamps Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court refuses to accept petition to uphold CAA

Supreme Court.

Maharashtra open to ordering reprobe into Loya’s death

B.H. Loya.

Loss of O2 due to tree-felling under Supreme Court lens

Having expressed concern over the loss of oxygen produced by the trees that were cut or proposed to be cut, CJI Bobde set up a four-member committee that would explore the alternatives to the construction of five ROB in Kolkata city which would involve the cutting of over 400 tress, including 80 heritage tress about 70 to 80 years old.

Rs 2,500 crore of SRS group attached

Enforcement Directorate.

Telangana gets 140tmc ft of Krishna river till May

Since June last year, Andhra Pradesh used 511 tmc ft of water from the river while Telangana state used 158 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham