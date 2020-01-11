Nation Current Affairs 11 Jan 2020 CPM says SC Verdict ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CPM says SC Verdict belies false claims of normalcy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 1:43 am IST
Sibal said that the apex court order will restore free flow of information from the region.
Kapil Sibal.
 Kapil Sibal.

New Delhi: Terming “historic” the Supreme Court order on internet ban in Kashmir, the Congress on Friday said that the entire country had been worried as it did not know the situation in Kashmir.

“That is why we had filed a petition and sought clarification,” senior lawyer and Congress Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal said on Friday.

 

Buoyed by the SC order, Sibal said that he wanted to ask home minister Amit Shah what was the urgency on Aug 4 that internet was suspended.

“I ask the home minister to listen to people. Do not just rain lathis on people,” he said.

Sibal said that the apex court order will restore free flow of information from the region.

He also said that the SC observation that prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 cannot be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression and difference of opinion was “path-breaking”.

Sibal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trusting foreigners more than Indians.

“Why can’t he be transparent? Let us also go there. If the situation is normal we would say so,” he said on the foreign delegation which is visiting Jammu and Kashmir currently.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all curbs in the union territory.

The CPM said the Supreme Court’s judgement on the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir belie the false claims of normalcy that the Central government has been peddling to the country and the world.

“The Supreme Court has made significant comments on the curbs on civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir which belie the false claims of normalcy that the Central Government has been peddling to the country and the world,” the party said in a statement.

It further said the government tried to reinforce the official claims of normalcy by taking a group of foreign envoys on a “farcical” restricted tour to J&K where they were allowed to see and hear only what the government wanted them to, which is why none of them could meet the three former Chief Ministers still in jail.

...
Tags: kapil sibal, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Popular Front of India

Amidst protest over CAA, Centre to defer banning PFI

Around 200 women staged a flash protest against the CAA near Meeraj Hotel on Friday.

MIM workers were out in full force

Gopinath Gajapati Narayan.

Odisha royal, ex-MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan, dies

People responded in huge numbers to United Muslim Action Committee’s call to rally against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR on Friday. Starting at the Edigah Miralam, the rally ended at Shastripuram. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Tiranga Rally swamps Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram wades into capital controversy

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Supreme Court refuses to accept petition to uphold CAA

Supreme Court.

Maharashtra open to ordering reprobe into Loya’s death

B.H. Loya.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham