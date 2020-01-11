Nation Current Affairs 11 Jan 2020 Centre-state tussle ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre-state tussle stalls 2BHK project in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2020, 6:01 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 6:01 am IST
The GHMC would require Rs 9964.59 crore to construct about one lakh 2BHKs in 117 locations.
Highly placed sources in the corporation said that the financial crunch at both the Centre and the state has put potential beneficiaries on tenterhooks.
 Highly placed sources in the corporation said that the financial crunch at both the Centre and the state has put potential beneficiaries on tenterhooks.

Hyderabad: The tussle between the Centre and the state government has left the double bedroom (2BHK) housing project for urban poor in the lurch. The ministry of housing and urban affairs has asked the government to submit utilisation certificates (UCs) for the project for the release of Centre’s share.

The delay in submission of UCs has left the project hanging midway even as 55,000 beneficiaries in Greater Hyderabad region wait for sanction from eight months. That apart, the Centre has also asked the state government to identify the list of beneficiaries in such a way that they would be fixed parameters to release Rs 1.5 crore for each dwelling unit. This has led to piling up of bills worth Rs 996.79 crore in the city and private agencies have set their deadline for clearance of pending bills.

 

The GHMC would require `9964.59 crore to construct about one lakh 2BHKs in 117 locations. Out of which, the civic body has already received `4,500 crore from the state housing department but is yet to receive `746.79 crore. Bills worth `250 crore have been freshly generated during the current month. The delay in fund sanction has left 46,279 double bedroom houses in the lurch. Incidentally, all of them are in the final stages of completion since a year. Though the corporation has managed to construct as many as 8,796 2BHK houses in four years, it could not come up with the list of beneficiaries to hand them over.

Highly placed sources in the corporation said that the financial crunch at both the Centre and the state has put potential beneficiaries on tenterhooks.

Lack of co-ordination between the two governments has been leading to the delay in the construction since two years. Sources said that private agencies have been mounting pressure on the corporation over settlements of outstanding bills and also warned that they would walk out of the project if there was any further delay. They hinted that the state government is delaying the housing project till municipal polls to lure beneficiaries.

However, officials said that they have been trying their best to convince the contractors but could they not do it for long. They claimed that the project would go ahead only if the differences between the Centre and the State government are cleared.

...
Tags: 2bhk
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The students further demanded that special committees be appointed for development of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, immediate grant of special status to AP by central government and fulfilling of assurances made under the AP Reorganisation Bill. (Representional Image)

‘Cinematic’ protests for capital

Rohitha Kuthuru

Police lets down techie’s brother

Shahid went to the Warangal central prison to surrender but he was redirected to the Subedari police, who took him into custody.

Warangal: Friend slits throat of 25-yr-old girl

On November 22, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) blocked Karvy from accepting new clients and taking shares in delivery.

Karvy victims share plight as access to shares blocked



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram wades into capital controversy

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Supreme Court refuses to accept petition to uphold CAA

Supreme Court.

Maharashtra open to ordering reprobe into Loya’s death

B.H. Loya.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham