Amended Citizenship Act comes into force

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 11, 2020, 12:47 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 12:47 am IST
Close to 100 petitions were filed in different High Courts challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
New Delhi: Unfazed by nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Central government on Friday notified the law on Friday, bringing the controversial legislation into force from January 10.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11. However, the amended law was widely opposed as  it provides Indian citizenship only to non-Muslim refugees from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

 

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of the section 1 of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (47 of 2019), the Central government hereby appoints the 10th day of January, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the Union home ministry notification said.
The home ministry, however, has not yet framed the rules for the Act.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The amendment triggered widespread protests across India, attracting lakhs of people, especially youngsters.

The law, which grants citizenship on the basis of religion, has been criticised for violating the basic tenets of the Constitution.

Home minister Amit Shah’s statements on extending the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across India, stoked fears of losing citizenship among Muslims. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly denied any discussion on the NRC, protests did not abate.

Close to 100 petitions were filed in different High Courts challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While several opposition-led state government refused to implement the CAA in their states, the Kerala Assembly passed a formal resolution against the implementation of CAA on December 30. On Friday, the Gujarat Assembly passed a resolution in support of the CAA.

The government defended the Act saying that the minority groups from the three countries have no other option but to come India when they face religious persecution there.

Tags: caa, nrc, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


