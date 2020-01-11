Nation Current Affairs 11 Jan 2020 5 killed in explosio ...
5 killed in explosion at gas company in Gujarat

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2020, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 3:01 pm IST
The explosion took place around 11 am at Aims Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra, an official from Vadu police station said.
At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)
 At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said. (Representational Image)

Vadodara: At least five persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, police said.

The explosion took place at around 11 am at Aims Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra, an official from Vadu police station said.

 

While five persons died on the spot, several were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The fire brigade has been pressed into service, he said, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway.

