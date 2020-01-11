26 detained under Public Safety Act to be freed

Most of these people were detained by the police immediately before or after August 5 when J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two UTs.

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday revoked the detention of 26 persons under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and ordered their release from prisons within and outside the Union Territory.

Among them is Nazir Ahmed Ronga, a former president of Kashmir High Court Bar Association. The others being released from detention are mainly small-time activists of various political parties or alleged stone-pelters.

The J&K government in a statement said that it has “revoked detention warrants in respect of 26 persons detained under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978”.

Most of these people were detained by the police immediately before or after August 5 when J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two UTs.

They were subsequently booked under the PSA by the deputy commissioners concerned on the recommendations of the police authorities and then lodged in various jails in and outside J&K.