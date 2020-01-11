Nation Current Affairs 11 Jan 2020 26 detained under Pu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

26 detained under Public Safety Act to be freed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Among them is Nazir Ahmed Ronga, a former president of Kashmir High Court Bar Association.
Most of these people were detained by the police immediately before or after August 5 when J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two UTs.
 Most of these people were detained by the police immediately before or after August 5 when J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two UTs.

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday revoked the detention of 26 persons under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and ordered their release from prisons within and outside the Union Territory.

Among them is Nazir Ahmed Ronga, a former president of Kashmir High Court Bar Association. The others being released from detention are mainly small-time activists of various political parties or alleged stone-pelters.

 

The J&K government in a statement said that it has “revoked detention warrants in respect of 26 persons detained under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978”.

Most of these people were detained by the police immediately before or after August 5 when J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two UTs.

They were subsequently booked under the PSA by the deputy commissioners concerned on the recommendations of the police authorities and then lodged in various jails in and outside J&K.

...
Tags: kashmir high court bar association, public safety act
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Popular Front of India

Amidst protest over CAA, Centre to defer banning PFI

Around 200 women staged a flash protest against the CAA near Meeraj Hotel on Friday.

MIM workers were out in full force

Gopinath Gajapati Narayan.

Odisha royal, ex-MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan, dies

People responded in huge numbers to United Muslim Action Committee’s call to rally against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR on Friday. Starting at the Edigah Miralam, the rally ended at Shastripuram. (Photo: P. SURENDRA)

Tiranga Rally swamps Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is KCR afraid, questions Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AP plans sops to woo secretariat staff to Vizag

N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram wades into capital controversy

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Supreme Court refuses to accept petition to uphold CAA

Supreme Court.

Maharashtra open to ordering reprobe into Loya’s death

B.H. Loya.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham