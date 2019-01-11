Rajasthan: Baby split in half, head left in womb during delivery

A male nurse helping a woman deliver her baby at a government health centre in Rajasthan allegedly yanked out the baby, ripping the infant into two.

Barmer: In a dreadful case of medical negligence, a woman’s baby was split into half during delivery in government hospital of Ramgarh area, Rajasthan.

According to the reports, the physicians at the time of delivery pulled the child’s feet so forcefully that the child’s head was separated from the torso and the head remained inside the womb.

A male nurse helping a woman deliver her baby at a government health centre in Rajasthan allegedly yanked out the baby, ripping the infant into two.

The nurse, instead of treating the woman, hid the dismembered part of the baby and sent her off to another hospital, the woman said in a complaint to the police.

It was only when the doctors at a government hospital in Jodhpur examined the woman that they discovered that the nurse had left the baby’s head inside her.

The incident was reported from Jaisalmer’s Ramgarh. The baby’s torso has been found. The police, acting on the woman’s complaint, questioned the male nurse about the botched-up procedure. He led the police to the spot where he had hidden the torso.

The baby’s father, alleged that staff at the community health centre in Jaisalmer’s Ramgarh didn’t inform him about the botch-up. He also alleged that the hospital staffers were drunk and misbehaved with him.

A case was filed under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety) against two staffers of the Ramgarh hospital.

