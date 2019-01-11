Prime Minister Narendra Modi too much afraid of investigation: Congress

New Delhi: In a dramatic twist to the CBI versus CBI fight, a high-power committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed CBI director Alok Verma from his post on charges of corruption and dereliction of duties, an action taken barely 48 hours after the top IPS officer was reinstated to the post by the Supreme Court after a 77-day forced leave.

Mr Verma, on his return to work on Wednesday three months after being sent on leave by the government in a midnight swoop, took a series of controversial decisions during which he cancelled transfers of 10 officers and transferred five others.

The meeting to decide the fate of Mr Verma was held at the residence of Prime Minister Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, at around 4.30 pm. The meeting continued for nearly two hours with Mr Kharge strongly arguing for giving a chance to Mr Verma to present his case before the committee on the allegations levelled by the CVC against him.

However, the Prime Minister and Justice Sikri did not agree with his position. Sources said the panel, barring Mr Kharge, felt that investigation, including criminal probe, was necessary, in some cases, and Mr Verma’s continuation as CBI director was not desirable, and he should be transferred.

Reacting to the development, the Congress said, “By removing Alok Verma from his position without giving him the chance to present his case, PM Modi has shown once again that he’s too afraid of an investigation, either by an independent CBI director or by Parliament via JPC.”

However, hitting out at the Congress over its attack on the Modi, the BJP called it a “sore loser”, saying the party has been left to lick its wounds “after failing to subvert the central probe agency by joining internal personal battles”.