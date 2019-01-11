search on deccanchronicle.com
M Nageshwar Rao takes charge as CBI chief, cancels transfers done by Verma

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2019, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
M Nageshwar Rao was appointed interim CBI chief on Thursday after PM Modi-led panel removed Alok Verma from the position.
M Nageshwar Rao had taken charge of the agency at 9 pm on Thursday, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement Friday. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao has reverted all transfer decisions taken by his ousted predecessor Alok Verma restoring the position of officials as on January 8, officials said.

Verma, after being reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 8, had undone all the transfers done by Rao. He had also appointed a new investigation officer to probe the case against Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

 

A high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had transferred Verma out of the CBI in a split verdict Thursday.

The government gave the charge of the agency to Additional Director Nageshwar Rao who was also in-charge for 77 days when Verma and his deputy Asthana were on forced leave.

The Supreme Court had stopped Rao from taking any major policy decisions. However, no such condition applies on his present tenure.

Rao had taken charge of the agency at 9 pm on Thursday, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

