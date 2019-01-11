search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India grants consular access to AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel after he was arrested in the first week of December.
Christian Michel, 57, was brought to India following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates in connection with the chopper deal case. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Christian Michel, 57, was brought to India following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates in connection with the chopper deal case. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: India has granted consular access to Christian Michel, a British national who was brought here from the UAE last month in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal.        

The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel after he was arrested in the first week of December.

 

"He has been granted consular access. A second secretary-level officer from the British High Commission has met Christian Michel based on the request we received last month," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

The consular access to Michel was given on Thursday, he said.

Asked about Michel's plea in the Delhi court seeking permission to make calls to his family members and his lawyers abroad, Kumar said, "We have shared in the past that he has been allowed to communicate with his family members. I have not seen the plea which he has entered on this matter (now)."

Sources, however, said that if the British High Commission requests that he be allowed more communication, it may be considered.

Michel, 57, was brought to India following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates in connection with the chopper deal case. At present, he is lodged in the Tihar jail.

Michel is one of the three middlemen -- the two others Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa -- being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the case. Michel has denied the charges.

The ED, in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he had received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.

...
Tags: christian michel, vvip chopper deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

"He is an innocent boy!" Hardik Pandya's father defends cricketer after public wrath

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were excluded from India’s ODI series-opener against Australia on Friday after CoA member Diana Edulji recommended a suspension pending inquiry for their controversial comments on women. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Redmi Note 7 debuts with 48MP camera at an incredible price

The highlighted feature of the Redmi Note 7 is the 48MP camera.
 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Natural justice was scuttled': Sacked CBI chief Alok Verma resigns

A high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Verma as CBI chief on Thursday on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi HC refuses to quash bribery case against CBI no. 2 Rakesh Asthana

Rakesh Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. (Photo: File | PTI)

M Nageshwar Rao takes charge as CBI chief, cancels transfers done by Verma

M Nageshwar Rao had taken charge of the agency at 9 pm on Thursday, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement Friday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Class 10 students can choose ‘easier’ Maths paper from 2020: CBSE

The present level and curriculum of the subject would continue to remain the same, CBSE said. (Representational Image)

‘Miracles happen’: SC asks Meghalaya to carry on with efforts to save miners

'Take help of experts to rescue the trapped miners', Supreme Court told Centre and Meghalaya government. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham