Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 40 Indian Air Force officers share crucial info on WhatsApp

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 11, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Smartphones found inside IAF training centres, data checks on to find crucial info.
The IAF has banned smartphones inside Air Force training centres as they interrupt the Frequency Modulation Receiver. The HQ in Bengaluru pulled up the officers and punished them.
Hyderabad: Forty Indian Air Force officers serving at the training station in Hyderabad reportedly broke security rules by carrying smartphones in restricted areas and were found exchanging official service-related information on WhatsApp. This was revealed when their smartphones were confiscated. Several such incidents were reported in 2018. The number of violations would be higher if cases across all stations are considered.

The HQ Air Force Station issued a warning to its personnel: ‘On October 9, 2015 and September 12, 2016, an advisory was issued banning usage of smart phones in office/Technical/ training area. Despite timely instructions by the Air HQ, smartphones usage is prevalent. Despite clear direction adopted to arrest this trend, around 40 cases of violation of smart phone usage into AF NET PCs have been caught and found that official letters/signals being shared on WhatsApp etc.’

The HQ directed the station security officer to examine the confiscated mobiles and check for any service related information or breach of security.
Hakimpet and Dundigal are the premier training grounds for the Indian Air Force. The two stations train cadets on Stage 1 and 2 aircraft and helicopters, before they are sent to Bidar.

