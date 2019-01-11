search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi HC refuses to quash bribery case against CBI no. 2 Rakesh Asthana

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 11, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
Delhi HC refused to quash FIR against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar, alleged middleman Manoj Prasad.
Rakesh Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Rakesh Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana seeking quashing of FIR filed against him on bribery allegations.

The court also refused to grant interim protection to Asthana but asked CBI to maintain status quo for two weeks.

 

The development comes a day after CBI director Alok Verma was shunted out of the agency by a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Najmi Waziri also refused to quash the FIR lodged against CBI Deputy Superintendent Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad.

The court has also asked the CBI to conclude investigation against Asthana and Devender Kumar in 10 weeks, news agency ANI reported.

While delivering the verdict, the high court said that it is important that law presumes a person is innocent until proven guilty

“No doubt, registration of an FIR against a public servant will be a cause of great concern and stress for the public servant. Charges under the FIR are a matter of investigation. It is important that law presumes a person is innocent until proven guilty,” the court said.

The high court's verdict came on petitions by Asthana, Kumar and Prasad challenging the FIR lodged against them.

Asthana was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, alleged having paid bribe to get relief in a case. Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.

(With inputs from PTI)

...
Tags: delhi high court, rakesh asthana, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

"He is an innocent boy!" Hardik Pandya's father defends cricketer after public wrath

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were excluded from India’s ODI series-opener against Australia on Friday after CoA member Diana Edulji recommended a suspension pending inquiry for their controversial comments on women. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Redmi Note 7 debuts with 48MP camera at an incredible price

The highlighted feature of the Redmi Note 7 is the 48MP camera.
 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Natural justice was scuttled': Sacked CBI chief Alok Verma resigns

A high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Verma as CBI chief on Thursday on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. (Photo: PTI)

M Nageshwar Rao takes charge as CBI chief, cancels transfers done by Verma

M Nageshwar Rao had taken charge of the agency at 9 pm on Thursday, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement Friday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Class 10 students can choose ‘easier’ Maths paper from 2020: CBSE

The present level and curriculum of the subject would continue to remain the same, CBSE said. (Representational Image)

‘Miracles happen’: SC asks Meghalaya to carry on with efforts to save miners

'Take help of experts to rescue the trapped miners', Supreme Court told Centre and Meghalaya government. (Photo: File | AP)

27-yr-old Haryana singer arrested for duping man of Rs 60 lakh after notes ban

However, no recovery has been made from the accused, police said. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham