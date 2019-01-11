search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Class 10 students can choose ‘easier’ Maths paper from 2020: CBSE

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
CBSE will introduce 2 levels of examination in Mathematics - Standard and Basic - for Class 10 students.
The present level and curriculum of the subject would continue to remain the same, CBSE said. (Representational Image)
 The present level and curriculum of the subject would continue to remain the same, CBSE said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for Class 10 students in 2020 to cater to different kinds of learners.

The nomenclature for the two examinations will be Mathematics - Standard, for the existing level of examination, and Mathematics - Basic, for the easier level, according to a circular issued by the CBSE.

 

The present level and curriculum of the subject would continue to remain the same, it said.

As per the National Curriculum Framework, not only would the two levels of examination cater to different kinds of learners and allow different levels of testing, it would also reduce overall student stress levels, the circular said.

"It is well known that students experience greatest stress before and during their most 'difficult' subject exam," it said.

"Keeping in view of this important aspect and as evidenced by the board results, the board has decided to introduce two levels of examination in Mathematics for the students who are going to appear in the board examination for the academic session ending March 2020 onwards," it said.

The syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both the levels would remain the same, so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities.

...
Tags: cbse class 10 mathematics paper, cbse, mathematics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Miracles do happen’: SC asks Meghalaya to carry on with efforts to save miners

'Take help of experts to rescue the trapped miners', Supreme Court told Centre and Meghalaya government. (Photo: File | AP)

27-yr-old Haryana singer arrested for duping man of Rs 60 lakh after notes ban

However, no recovery has been made from the accused, police said. (Representational Image | PTI)

‘India’s target to send astronauts to space is December 2021’: ISRO chief

'The initial training for Gaganyaan will be done in India and advanced training may be in Russia. Women astronauts will be there on the team. That's our aim,' ISRO chief K Sivan said. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘No evidence of bribe’: Here’s why Alok Verma shunted out as CBI chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led committee removed Alok Verma as CBI Director on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati, Akhilesh likely to announce tie-up for 2019 polls tomorrow

Last week, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati held a meeting in New Delhi and have reportedly moved closer to finalise a seat-sharing formula leaving the Congress out of the coalition fold. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham