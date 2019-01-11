Chhattisgarh withdraws consent to CBI

New Delhi: After West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the Congress-led Chhattisgarh withdrew general consent accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-headed state government has written to the Union home ministry and the ministry of personnel asking them to direct the CBI not to register fresh cases in the state, the officials said citing an official statement.

With this, the CBI would now require permission of the state government to conduct raids and probe in Chhattisgarh, they said.

The Chhattisgarh government in 2001 had given general permission to the CBI, the officials said.

West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh governments had late last year withdrawn the general consent accorded to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in the states.

The withdrawal of general consent will not have any impact on the cases already being probed by the CBI, a personnel ministry official in Delhi said.

The AP government withdrew general consent after a series of raids by CBI, income-tax and Enforcement Directorate officials on politicians belonging to the

Telugu Desam and their supporters. The raids came immediately after TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu withdrew from the NDA.