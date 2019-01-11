search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru: Rs 13,000 crore terminal for Garden City airport

Published Jan 11, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Kempegowda International Airport
Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has chalked out an ambitious expansion plan for its Kempegowda International Airport with a whopping investment outlay of Rs 13,000 crore.

Being one of the single largest such infrastructure projects currently underway in the country, the new expansions of the airport will cater to the demands of a civil aviation market that has been growing at a blistering pace of 25% year-on-year in the last three years.  

 

The expansion programme would include construction of a new terminal, a second runway, expansion of access roads and internal road infrastructure, utilities as well as a new multi-modal transport hub.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar said, ``The second terminal - T2 is our dedication to this beautiful city of Bengaluru.

The terminal, designed to be in a garden, will be a reflection of the city and will be built on 4 pillars:  tech leadership, environmental and ecological stewardship and a celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage.”

Marar said BIAL worked with some of the finest global minds on the design and planning of this Terminal. While T2 is designed to be an iconic terminal - one that Bengaluru can truly be proud of - it will be built at the most affordable cost and in the most responsible manner. The Terminal will be world-class in all respects - starting from its design, the processes, the people who manage it, the sustainable practices it embraces and the performance it achieves, he said.

“Over the last ten years, BLR Airport has evolved as the Gateway to South India and with this next phase of expansion, the aim is to position our Airport as the Gateway to a New India. Once ready, the Airport will offer passengers seamless and delightful experiences, powered by cutting-edge technology,” Marar added.

Bhaskar Anand Rao, Chief Financial Officer, BIAL, said, phase 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will provide a huge boost to the connectivity of people and goods and services and provide the much needed capacity that a growing city like Bengaluru deserves. Once operational, the Airport will create more opportunities for businesses at the Airport and fuel the economic growth of the region and Country.

Elaborating on the passenger comfort features, Tom Shimmin, Chief Project Officer, BIAL, said: “Designed to provide the highest level of passenger comfort and dramatic visual impression, upon completion, the new terminal will increase the overall capacity of the Airport. T2 is designed in a manner that we retain the philosophy of simplicity and minimal walking distances for the passengers. With the use of a combination of the latest in construction technology and natural material, this Terminal will establish a new vision for sustainable growth. The new passenger terminal will cater to the specific needs of the Airport's spectrum of users and provide a seamless travel experience.”

