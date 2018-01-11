search on deccanchronicle.com
Work on 2021 census to start this year, says Home Ministry

New Delhi: The work related to 2021 census, covering the country’s entire 1.30 billion population, will begin this year, the home ministry said today.

The issue and the road map for undertaking the census in 2021 were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by home minister Rajnath Singh here.

 

With regard to the census 2021, the activities required to be undertaken in 2018 were discussed at the meeting, a statement issued by the ministry said. These include firming up the design, stakeholders meeting and pilot exercise in selected states.

The last census was undertaken in 2011. According to the census reports of Indian Census 2011, the population of India was 1,210,854,977.

The minister also discussed progress in updating National Register of Citizens in Assam.

