search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu MLAs to get salary hike from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 2:47 am IST
The bill also brought the DMK and independent MLA TTV Dhinakaran who also joined ranks with the principal Opposition party in opposing the Bill.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai: A major controversy broke out on Wednesday after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tabled a bill in the Assembly that paves way for almost doubling the salary of MLAs, evoking Opposition from DMK, which questioned the “timing” citing the ongoing strike by transport employees.

Activists and political analysts were unanimous in saying that the “timing of tabling the Bill” was “quite bad” since it has been introduced in the midst of a strike by transport employees. The bill also brought the DMK and independent MLA TTV Dhinakaran who also joined ranks with the principal Opposition party in opposing the Bill.

 

The Tamil Nadu Payment of Salaries (Amendment) Act, 1951 proposes to increase the salary from Rs 55,000 to 1.05 lakh a month costing an additional Rs 25.32 crore per year to the exchequer. Once passed, the bill will come into effect retrospectively from July 2017.

When Palaniswami introduced the Bill in the Assembly, DMK member Sakkarapani opposed the timing and connected it with the transport strike.
Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly,

Opposition Leader M K Stalin said the government should have avoided tabling the Bill during the session as it has admitted on the floor of the House that it has no money to pay the striking transport employees.

“What is the need to hike the salary now? People will laugh at this hike when transport workers are on strike for a salary hike. Our MLA Sakkarapani opposed the Bill at the introduction stage itself and the DMK will oppose the Bill,” he said.
AIADMK rebel and independent MLA Dhinakaran also spoke on similar lines saying he would oppose the Bill once it comes for passage.

“Salary hike for the MLAs is needless when the government has no money to pay transport workers. I would oppose the amendment tabled in the assembly,” he said.

“Tamil Nadu MLAs' pay is much lower than that of MLAs in many other states. So hiking their pay is fine. Issue is the timing. When transport workers are demanding their arrears, some from 2013, why introduce this pay hike bill? Could it not have waited 1 month for Budget session of Assembly?” political commentator Sumanth C. Raman wrote on his Twitter page.

Tags: edappadi k palaniswam, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

9 signs you could be magnesium deficient

Leafy greens are rich in magnesium. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Scientist Sivan K appointed chairman of ISRO, replaces AS Kiran Kumar

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sivan's appointment as secretary, Department of Space and chairman of Space Commission for a tenure of three years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. (Photo: isro.gov.in)
 

New breast cancer test could help spare women from chemotherapy

Scientists develop breast cancer test that could help spare women from chemotherapy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men enjoy more leisure time than women as they don't help with housework: study

It was also observed that the inequality in leisure time taken by men and women has actually increased over time (Photo: AFP)
 

New study dispels notion about mobile phone causing neck pain

Physiotherapists advised that relaxing and staying active should allow people to tackle pain (Photo: AFP)
 

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prayer routine won’t promote secularism in schools: Experts

Educational institutions are meant for all communities and all religions and these prayers do not promote secularism.

Agriculture holiday-hit to get compensation

About 1,500 acres will be utilised to provide parking space and another 1,500 acres to constru-ct temporary toilets and provide other facilities.

TSRTC to run specials for biennial event

A total of 3,700 buses were in 2016.

Dip in HMDA rent collection, role of officials suspected

The HMDA has leased out a total of 235 shops and the average price fixed for each unit is Rs 34 per sqft.

Warangal: Medaram comes to life ahead of Saralamma Jatara

Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Sammakka and Saralamma ahead of biennial Jatara at Medaram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham