Sasikala’s husband surrenders before CBI court in 1994 duty evasion case

Chennai: Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala's husband, M Natarajan surrendered before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday, in connection with a 1994 duty evasion case regarding import of a luxury car from the United Kingdom.

Natarajan remained absent in the past hearings of the case, citing health reasons.

In July 2010, a CBI special court had sentenced Natarajan and three others, including his nephew, to two years of imprisonment.

In November 2017, the Madras High Court upheld the verdict.

In 1994, Natarajan had allegedly imported a Lexus luxury car from UK and forged documents to show it was a used car in a bid to evade import duty.