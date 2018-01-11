search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sasikala’s husband surrenders before CBI court in 1994 duty evasion case

ANI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Natarajan had allegedly imported a luxury car from UK and forged documents to show it as a used car to evade import duty.
Expelled AIADMK general secretary Sasikala's husband, M Natarajan surrendered before a CBI court, in connection with a 1994 duty evasion case. (Photo: File)
 Expelled AIADMK general secretary Sasikala's husband, M Natarajan surrendered before a CBI court, in connection with a 1994 duty evasion case. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala's husband, M Natarajan surrendered before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday, in connection with a 1994 duty evasion case regarding import of a luxury car from the United Kingdom.

Natarajan remained absent in the past hearings of the case, citing health reasons.

 

In July 2010, a CBI special court had sentenced Natarajan and three others, including his nephew, to two years of imprisonment.

In November 2017, the Madras High Court upheld the verdict.

In 1994, Natarajan had allegedly imported a Lexus luxury car from UK and forged documents to show it was a used car in a bid to evade import duty.

Tags: aiadmk, v k sasikala, m natarajan, cbi, madras high court, duty evasion case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitterati floods with wishes for ' The Wall' Rahul Dravid on 44th birthday

: Former India batsman Rahul Dravid on Thursday celebrated his 44th birthday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Stan Lee gets accused of sexual misconduct, twitter cannot handle it

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Stan Lee comes after a year that has seen Hollywood being rocked by the Harvey Weinstein sex-scandal. (Photo: AP)
 

22-year-old fitted with battery-powered heart has to charge it every night

He encourages people to donate organs and hopes for a heart transplant someday (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Untested, will oppose 'tooth and nail': petitioners on Aadhaar Virtual ID

The Virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16 digit random number mapped to a person's Aadhaar number and the Aadhaar-issuing body will start accepting it from March 1, 2018. (Phtoto: PTI/Representational)

With daughter on lap, Pak news anchor goes Live, protests 7-yr-old's rape, murder

'It is said that the smaller the corpse, the heavier it feels. Today, a tiny corpse is lying on the streets of Kasur and entire Pakistan is crushed under its weight... This day marks the funeral of humanity,' Naz said in her impassioned monologue. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Kashmir will gain only from India, no one (read Pak) else: Mehbooba Mufti

Speaking in the state Assembly, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti once again appealed to India and Pakistan to resume dialogue so that the ongoing bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir comes to an end. (Photo: ANI)

Set up panels for disaster management at Mullaperiyar dam: SC to Centre, TN, Kerala

SC made clear that issues relating to safety and life span of the dam would continue to be dealt with by an existing panel, which was set up following the five-judge Constitution bench verdict in 2014. (Photo:File)

Denied meet with Modi, Yashwant Sinha says will now express views in public

The former finance minister is slated to take part in a farmers' agitation at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham