Kaleshwaram project gets Central Water Commission’s kudos

Mr Das said if the work continues without interruption, it was possible to accrue irrigation benefits from the project when the monsoon sets in later this year.

Hyderabad: A Central Water Commission team that inspected the Kaleshwaram Project concluded its two-day exercise on Wednesday stating that the target of supplying water in June could be met if the work continues at the current pace.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of work, the CWC officials observed that the Kaleswaram project was unique as it was not a single project confined to benefiting one command area but an integrated multipurpose project linking two or more irrigation projects.

CWC officials including chief engineer (appraisal wing) C.K.L. Das and director (hydrology) Nityananda Rai said that the team was impressed with the way gigantic works like constructing three barrages, three pump houses and surge pool and linking it to other irrigation projects were being undertaken simultaneously in three shifts.

Mr Das said if the work continues without interruption, it was possible to accrue irrigation benefits from the project when the monsoon sets in later this year.

Mr Rai said that as per their studies and recording of the inflows at the Medigadda barrage, there was no doubt over the availability of water to the project, which envisages inter-linking major projects like SRSP Stage-2, Flood Flow Canal and Mid Manair dam to ensure supply of waters to 18 lakh acres which itself would create history.

Special Chief Secretary (irrigation) S.K. Joshi assured the CWC team that the tempo of work would be maintained as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was monitoring it. CWC directors S. Mukherjee and Rajiv Kumar were present along with Kaleswaram chief engineers Hari Ram and S. Venkateswarlu.