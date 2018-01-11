search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India seeks UK’s help in early extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
India also sought legal assistance in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals.
India sought UK’s help on Thursday in early extradition of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File)
 India sought UK’s help on Thursday in early extradition of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File)

London/New Delhi: India sought UK’s help on Thursday in early extradition of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya from Britain to face the law at home in connection with cases of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.

During the bilateral meeting with UK minister for security and economic crime Ben Wallace, Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju was made aware about the undergoing case at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court here.

 

During the talks, the minister sought Britain’s help in early extradition of the fugitive industrialist, the official privy to the meeting said.

“Bilateral meeting with Mr Ben Wallace, UK Minister for Security & Economic Crime was fruitful. We discussed about issues of cooperation in cyber security, radicalisations, extradition of persons wanted by India & UK, sharing of informations,” Rijiju tweeted after the meeting.

The official said Rijiju has pressed for cooperation from Britain in extradition of 13 individuals, including Mallya, former IPL honcho Lalit Modi and alleged cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur.

India also sought legal assistance in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals.

Rijiju also asked his counterpart not to allow the British territory to be used for anti-India activities by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists, the official said.

Activities of anti-India Sikh groups in the UK and attempts by extremist groups to radicalise youths also figured in the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, the official said.

“The minister invited Wallace to visit India to continue discussions on security issues,” the official said.

The UK government has reportedly expressed an interest in learning from India’s experiences on Islamist terrorism as a country with one of the largest Muslim populations in the world but the smallest number of radicalised elements in the Islamic State (IS).

Mallya is wanted in India to stand trial on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot is set to rule on the “admissibility” of some of the evidence presented by the Indian government in the case and is also expected to set a timetable for her verdict on whether the UK-based businessman can be extradited to India to face the allegations involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Meanwhile, Rijiju thanked the UK government for its cooperation in the ongoing extradition case.

“As part of the discussions, the minister thanked the UK government for all its cooperation in the Vijay Mallya extradition case,” a senior official present at the meeting said.

Tags: vijay mallya, extradition case, money laundering case, kiren rijiju, ben wallace, westminster magistrates’ court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists reportedly give TB vaccine that killed monkeys to 1,400 babies

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Queen's bra-fitter is stripped of royal title

Queen Elizabeth. (Photo: PTI)
 

Prince William reveals Prince Harry hasn't asked him to be best man yet

Prince William and Prince Harry. (Photo: AFP)
 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't give land in south Mumbai, go patrol Pak border: Gadkari to Navy officers

South Mumbai is home to a sizeable presence of the Navy and houses the headquarters of the Western Naval Command, as well as the naval residential quarters at Navy Nagar in Colaba. (Photo: File)

India, Pak held NSA-level talks, 'cross-border terror' was prime focus: MEA

The meeting between the two NSAs took place in Thailand nearly three weeks ago. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Working to ensure 'leading power' India's membership in NSG: US envoy

In his first policy speech since taking over as ambassador, Juster laid out the Trump administration's agenda for India and emphasised that the US will not tolerate 'cross-border terrorism' or terror safe havens. (Photo: ANI)

2 friends who helped Muslim man 'forcibly convert' Kerala woman held

Fayaz and Siyad, both natives of North Paravur near Kochi, were arrested on Wednesday following investigations based on a complaint by the 25-year-old woman, who was rescued from Saudi Arabia and brought home last year by her family. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Chandigarh stalking: After 5 months of captivity HC grants bail to Vikas Barala

Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested in August, 2017. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham