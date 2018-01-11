search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Denied meet with Modi, Yashwant Sinha says will now express views in public

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Sinha says 'today's BJP is not like the one in the days of Atalji and Advaniji'.
The former finance minister is slated to take part in a farmers' agitation at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The former finance minister is slated to take part in a farmers' agitation at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Jabalpur: Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday said that since he could not get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has now decided that he will not meet anyone in the government and instead express his views in the public.

Referring to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP veteran LK Advani, Sinha said "today's BJP is not like the one in the days of Atalji and Advaniji."

 

He said that in those days, even a "small-time worker could go to Delhi and meet party president Advani without appointment, who has targeted the government on many occasions recently".

"Now even senior and important leaders don't get appointment with the party president. So, I was not surprised when I did not get appointment for 13 months," he told reporters in Jabalpur.

"I sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi 13 months ago to discuss various issues, but I haven't got it so far. Since I haven't got time, I have decided now I will not meet anyone in the government. Whatever I have to say, I will say openly in public," Sinha said.

Referring to a photograph of BJP president Amit Shah offering a laddoo to the prime minister, Sinha said, "In that photo, Rajnath Singh, Ananth Kumar, Sushma Swaraj and others are visible. But Advani is not seen even at the back. Now he has become an 'aam' (ordinary) worker from 'khaas' (important one)."

The former finance minister is slated to take part in a farmers' agitation at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district on Friday.

He alleged that after coming to power, the BJP accepted all policies which it had opposed while being in the opposition.

"I have decided that now I will not talk with the government. Farmers are being neglected in the country. Their condition is not good in Madhya Pradesh too," he said.

Referring to awards that the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has received for its performance in agriculture, he said, "They are given on the basis of mere figures. I have played with them a lot in my life."

Sinha termed the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Bhavantar' scheme, under which farmers are paid the difference between the minimum support price and the low market price, and crop insurance scheme as an "empty gimmick".

Tags: narendra modi, yashwant sinha, bjp, atal bihari vajpayee, lk advani
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitterati floods with wishes for ' The Wall' Rahul Dravid on 44th birthday

: Former India batsman Rahul Dravid on Thursday celebrated his 44th birthday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Stan Lee gets accused of sexual misconduct, twitter cannot handle it

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Stan Lee comes after a year that has seen Hollywood being rocked by the Harvey Weinstein sex-scandal. (Photo: AP)
 

22-year-old fitted with battery-powered heart has to charge it every night

He encourages people to donate organs and hopes for a heart transplant someday (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kashmiri militant deaths not celebratory, they're brothers, martyrs: PDP MLA

Mir, who represents Wachi constituency, said Centre's Interlocutor for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma should talk to everyone in the state including, Hurriyat and militants. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Police, Gujarat ATS arrest 2000 Red Fort terror attack suspect

Kawa, who was suspected to be linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba, was arrested in the evening from the Delhi Airport. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 6 women naval officers on expedition brave storm in Pacific Ocean

The team led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi had left India from Goa for their historic journey in September, 2017. (Photo: Twitter | @indiannavy)

Gujarat gay prince opens up his palace to LGBT community

The 52-yr-old prince is building a centre for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people (LGBT) on the grounds of his ancestral palace. (Photo: Facebook)

Orchestrated campaign to malign Aadhaar: Nandan Nilekani on data breach buzz

Nandan Nilekani said, negative views on Aadhaar will have negative reactions and hence, it would be better for people to have a constructive view on it. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham