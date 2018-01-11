143 deaths due to severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of a severe cold wave and more than 40 persons have reportedly died due to the extreme weather conditions in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 143.

A six-year-old boy Satyam, who had gone to school in Barabanki, started shivering and died, due to cold, said sources.

Deaths have also been reported from Kanpur, Fatehpur, Kannauj, Pilibhit, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Rampur, Hamirpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Ballia.

Dense fog continues to disrupt road, rail and air traffic in the state and the number of accidents on highways has registered a rise.

While the state government has ordered closure of primary schools and changes in timings, most of the private schools have not complied. Officials said around 700 stray animals, mostly cows and dogs have died in the state capital alone due to the cold.