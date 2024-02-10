Top
Home » Nation »Current Affairs

110 Women Obtain Driving Licenses After Two-Wheeler Training

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
9 Feb 2024 8:15 PM GMT
110 Women Obtain Driving Licenses After Two-Wheeler Training
x
Over 110 women graduated and received licences after completing a two-wheeler riding training programme aimed to empower female outsourcing workers. Conducted in collaboration with MOWO Social Initiatives and Pure Electric Scooters, the initiative was spearheaded by the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus administration. (DC)

Hyderabad: Over 110 women graduated and received licences after completing a two-wheeler riding training programme aimed to empower female outsourcing workers. Conducted in collaboration with MOWO Social Initiatives and Pure Electric Scooters, the initiative was spearheaded by the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus administration.

The programme is aimed at equipping women employed in roles such as security, housekeeping, and gardening with essential driving skills.

Two electric scooters provided by the firm were used to facilitating the training. Instructors R. Dharani and K. Nandini guided the participants through driving lessons and assisted them in obtaining driving licences, BITS Pilani Hyderabad said.

The initiative was extended to reach community members and housemaids, fostering inclusivity and empowerment within the BITS campus.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
electric scooters driving licences BITS Pilani Hyderabad training programme 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X