Hyderabad: Over 110 women graduated and received licences after completing a two-wheeler riding training programme aimed to empower female outsourcing workers. Conducted in collaboration with MOWO Social Initiatives and Pure Electric Scooters, the initiative was spearheaded by the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus administration.

The programme is aimed at equipping women employed in roles such as security, housekeeping, and gardening with essential driving skills.

Two electric scooters provided by the firm were used to facilitating the training. Instructors R. Dharani and K. Nandini guided the participants through driving lessons and assisted them in obtaining driving licences, BITS Pilani Hyderabad said.

The initiative was extended to reach community members and housemaids, fostering inclusivity and empowerment within the BITS campus.