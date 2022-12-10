Sexual crimes against women on the rise in Telangana

The Union ministry of women and child development said 20,865 cases of sexual assault against women were registered in 2021 in Telangana, against 17,791 in 2020 and 18,394 cases in 2019. (Representational photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Sexual assaults against women in Telangana increased by over 17 per cent from 2020 to 2021, according to the data presented by the Union ministry of women and child development.

It said 20,865 cases of sexual assault against women were registered in 2021 in Telangana, against 17,791 in 2020 and 18,394 cases in 2019.

This mirrorred a countrywide trend: 4,05,326 cases were reported across the country in 2019, 3,71,503 in 2020 and 4,28,278 cases in 2021.

In addition to several schematic interventions in order to ensuring safety and security of women, the government had also put in place an investigation tracking system for sexual offences, the ministry said. This was an online analytic tool for tracking and monitoring of investigation. It said a database on sexual offenders (NDSO) had been created, it said.

The ministry also said that the Telangana government had failed to utilise around 16 per cent of the Nirbhaya Funds from 2016-17 to 2021-22. It said the Centre had released Rs 238.06 crore to Telangana of which the state used Rs 200.95 crore. The fund was set up to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security for women.