Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Chennai roads flooded, trees uprooted

Chennai: Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds amid cyclonic storm Mandous, which according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said had crossed the Mamallapuram coast and is weakening in strength after completing its landfall process late on Friday night.

Several areas in Chennai saw waterlogging and squally winds uprooting trees in Chennai and in the nearby Chengalpattu district. The rainfall triggered by the Cyclone has caused severe Waterlogging in low-lying areas. Roads in the MMDA Colony in Chennai's Arumbakkam were seen waterlogged. A video showed a large tree uprooted in Egmore, causing several damage to a petrol bunk nearby.

Cyclonic Mandous had made landfall off Mamallapuram on Friday evening influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

Mandous is all set to weaken to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai, said "Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening. It is moving towards the Northwest direction so areas in northwest districts will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph."