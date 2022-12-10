HC sets aside HMDA land acquisition award

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod of the Telangana High Court on Friday set aside a land acquisition award passed by the HMDA for land acquired for the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by K. Vittal Reddy against ORR project director for violating court orders. The petitioner contended that the authorities had failed to pass an award for the land acquired for formation of the ORR in 2009 and had not paid compensation.

Earlier the judge had directed the HMDA to pass the award by following due process and giving the petitioner a hearing. The petitioner contended that the HMDA passed the award without following due process.

He complained that the notice giving him a hearing on November 4 was served the same day after 11.30 am, the time fixed for hearing. Though the petitioner sought a notice with adequate time, no time was given and the award was passed on November 26.

The judge observing the procedural lapses by HMDA set aside the award and directed the officials to pass a fresh award after hearing the petitioner and considering all objections and documents on November 26 and pass an award before November 28.