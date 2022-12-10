  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2022 HC sets aside HMDA l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC sets aside HMDA land acquisition award

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 12:37 am IST
The Telangana High Court (Image: PTI)
 The Telangana High Court (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod of the Telangana High Court on Friday set aside a land acquisition award passed by the HMDA for land acquired for the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by K. Vittal Reddy against ORR project director for violating court orders. The petitioner contended that the authorities had failed to pass an award for the land acquired for formation of the ORR in 2009 and had not paid compensation.

Earlier the judge had directed the HMDA to pass the award by following due process and giving the petitioner a hearing. The petitioner contended that the HMDA passed the award without following due process.

He complained that the notice giving him a hearing on November 4 was served the same day after 11.30 am, the time fixed for hearing. Though the petitioner sought a notice with adequate time, no time was given and the award was passed on November 26.

The judge observing the procedural lapses by HMDA set aside the award and directed the officials to pass a fresh award after hearing the petitioner and considering all objections and documents on November 26 and pass an award before November 28.

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Rs 13,226.043 crore reimbursed by Centre, says minster Tudu (Photo:DC)

Polavaram works delayed due to floods, Parliament told

Speaking on International Human Rights Day, M. Apoorva president of VIMUKTHI, a anti-human trafficking organisation said,

Trafficked survivors continue to face social stigma, says NGO

The theme of the seminar is “Need for permanent UNESCO recognition of Lepakshi Veerabhadralayam.” (DC file photo)

Two-day national seminar on Lepakshi Temple

TPCC President Revanth Reddy interacts with blood donors donating blood on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday celebrations held at Gandhian Ideology Center in Bowenpally, Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Telangana Congress celebrates Sonia’s birthday



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to take charge of G-20 from today

India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)

PM urges parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing mediapersons in New Delhi (ANI)

Border row: All 145 MSRTC buses return to Kolhapur from annual fair in Karnataka

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supporters raise slogans during a protest in view of border disputes between Maharashtra and Karnataka, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India assumes Presidency of UN Security Council for month of December

File photo of the UN Security Council meeting in New York. (Photo: PTI)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->