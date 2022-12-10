  
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Gidugu takes charge as AP Congress chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 12:31 am IST
 Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudraraju

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudraraju called upon party leaders and the cadres to strive hard for getting Congress party back to power both in the state and at centre.


Soon after assuming charge as the APCC chief on Friday, he slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandababu Naidu for mortgaging interests of the state for their selfish purposes.

“Both these leaders have knelt down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi fearing that they would otherwise be implicated in various cases,” Rudraraju remarked.

He said he will undertake a tour of north Andhra soon and organise meetings assembly constituency wise. He called on party leaders and cadres to share their views on how the party can be strengthened in the state.

The APCC chief said Congress will fight for implementation of various provisions incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act in 2014 when Telangana got carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

 

