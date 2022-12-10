  
GHMC gets pat from High Court on curbing road encroachments

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2022
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 9:54 am IST
Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday appreciated the efforts initiated by the GHMC in curbing unauthorised encroachment of road margins in Siddiambar Bazaar and Mahbubhunj in the city.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy was dealing with a letter addressed to it as a suo motu writ petition.

Earlier, the bench had directed GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar to instal CCTV cameras, circulate pamphlets or put up hoardings mentioning penalties and punishments for illegal encroachment. The bench had also directed the GHMC to file a report within a month on the it had taken for the removal of encroachment of road margins.

On Friday, the GHMC commissioner submitted a report and stated that the GHMC was conducting road awareness programmes and awareness drives on footpath encroachment and that penalties were being imposed on shopkeepers.

The commissioner said the GHMC had requested the station house officer, Afzalgunj, to register cases against erring shopowners. Stating that such drives should continue, the bench said it would monitor the issue and directed the commissioner to submit a report. It will hear the matter on February 10.

