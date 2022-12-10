  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2022 Bhupendra Patel to c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister for second term

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 10, 2022, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2022, 1:34 pm IST
Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term (PTI)
  Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term (PTI)

Gandhinagar: Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term with the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs electing him as the leader of the legislative party during a meeting here on Saturday.

Patel's name was declared as the leader of the legislative party unanimously at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters 'Kamalam'.

"The newly-elected MLAs met today at 'Kamalam,' where the proposal to name Bhupendra Patel as the chief minister of Gujarat was unanimously approved," the BJP said in a statement.

Patel, 60, had resigned as the chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for formation of a new government in the state after the BJP registered a landslide victory in the just concluded Assembly elections.

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were present for the meeting as the party's central observers.

Patel won a second straight term from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district by 1.92 lakh votes in this year's election. In September last year, he had replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister.

The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House on Thursday, much higher than its tally of 99 seats in 2017.

The party had already announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 12, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be present along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil had said that Bhupendra Patel would continue as the chief minister and the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on Monday at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar.

...
Tags: gujarat elections 2022, bhupendra patel, bhupendra patel to continue as cm
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar


Related Stories

Modi magic continues in Gujarat, BJP breaks records with landslide victory
BJP credits people's faith in PM Modi for historic win in Gujarat

Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

Bommai speaks to Shah over border row, Centre to call CMs meeting next week

Karnataka Lokayukta police raided various sites in Dakshina Kannada district where illegal sand mining was allegedly going on (Representational image: DC)

Karnataka Lokayukta raid illegal sand mining sites

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar (AFP)

'Tournaments keep coming. Let's see,' Jaishankar on India-Pakistan cricket ties

YSR Congress Party's official Twitter handle was hacked and defaced on Saturday.

YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Tournaments keep coming. Let's see,' Jaishankar on India-Pakistan cricket ties

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar (AFP)

Bommai speaks to Shah over border row, Centre to call CMs meeting next week

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

India to take charge of G-20 from today

India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)

Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Chennai roads flooded, trees uprooted

Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds amid cyclonic storm Mandous (ANI)

Border row: Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs will meet Amit Shah Dec 14

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->