Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2019 TRS man supports chi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS man supports child marriage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Dec 10, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 12:56 am IST
MLA’s hubby threatens lady officer for rescuing girl.
The lady officer, Ms Kala, had taken the child to a police station and filed a complaint under Section 10 and 11 of the Child Marri-ages Prevention Act.
 The lady officer, Ms Kala, had taken the child to a police station and filed a complaint under Section 10 and 11 of the Child Marri-ages Prevention Act.

Hyderabad: An FIR has been filed in the Alair Police station in Yadadri Bhongir district against Gongidi Mahender Reddy, husband of TRS MLA Sunitha Reddy, for threatening Ms K. Surya Kala, a lady officer working as supervisor with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), while she was rescuing a 15-year-old girl from child marriage.

The officer had averted a child marriage on Sunday, after information was received from a random person who called ‘100 helpline’, which call was then forwarded to the ICDS. The lady officer, Ms Kala, had taken the child to a police station and filed a complaint under Section 10 and 11 of the Child Marri-ages Prevention Act.

 

However, the lady officer said that the “police were reluctant to lodge a complaint” and “questioned the need for such a complaint since the marriage had already been averted.”

Meanwhile, a stranger who arrived at the scene, started shouting loudly and threatened the lady officer, asking her how she dared to stop the marriage. The officer questioned him back, asking him how he was related to the bride’s family. When he revealed he was not a relative, the officer told him not to interfere and leave. Soon after, Ms. Surya Kala received a call from an unknown number. The called, stating that he was G. Mahender Reddy, husband of G. Sunitha Reddy, the TRS MLA, told her threateningly “not to interfere in marriage issue.”

The TRS leader also told the lady official that he had “already settled the issue with the CI, the DSP and other higher officials”. He “asked her to mind her own business” and leave the issue there.

However, when contacted, officials of the Alair police station alleged that it was the lady officer who had delayed the process and that they have filed an FIR on both cases.

While the lady officer said the FIR was filed only at the end of the day after lot of struggle and discussion with the police, she received an acknowledgement copy at 12.09 am on Monday.  

But the delayed FIR was filed on both issues — the child marriage and complaint for threatening an officer on duty. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ms Kala said, “While a campaign is going on regarding Zero FIR, police are not ready to take a complaint even from a government officer working in the women and child department. It was only after much struggle that the complaint was taken up. I am wondering about the situation of women who come from a normal household. How can safety be assured to women in such situations?” No senior TRS leader responded to queries on the issue.

...
Tags: integrated child development services
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

H. D. Deve Gowda with H. D. Kumaraswamy

More trouble! JD(S) netas from Mysuru, Tumakuru to jump ship?

C.N. Ashwathnarayana

K R Pete in saffron bag, all of Mandya next: CN Ashwathnarayana

BJP’s Narayana Gowda with his supporters after his victory in K R Pete constituency

Zero! Bypoll bypasses JD(S)

BJP supporters celebrating the bypoll victory, in Malleswaram

Amid BJP’s glories, triumphs, what’s in it for B’luru, Mr CM?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Owaisi says CAB seeks to make Muslims stateless, rips copy in LS

''This is an insult to India's freedom fighters,'' Owaisi retorted, accusing the BJP-led government of working to marginalize Muslims in the country. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

HRD not likely to interfere in JNU fee issue; may facilitate resolution, not order

'Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it,' an official source said. (Photo: File)

'I take responsibility...' Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief

'I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of the party's Karnataka State President. I will send my resignation to Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary KC Venugopal,' said Rao. (Photo: ANI)

'CAB, NRC same; Centre should offer citizenship, green card to immigrants': Mamata

'All of us are equal. Come, let us stay united. Not a single person would be allowed to be thrown out. No NRC, No CAB, No division. No divide and rule. Nothing can be greater than the country irrespective of political slogans of any party. Be it the CAB or the NRC, they are the two sides of the same coin,' Mamata said. (Photo: File)

'Discussed weather': Ajit Pawar on public chat with Fadnavis post BJP-NCP fall

On Sunday, Fadnavis, now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Pawar, leading contender for the deputy CM's post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, were seen together for the first time since the fall of their short-lived government. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham