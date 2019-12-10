Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2019 Prashant Kishor expr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prashant Kishor expresses disappointment over JD(U) supporting Citizenship bill

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Kishor sought to underscore that the Bill was 'incongruous' with the constitution of the party, headed by Nitish Kumar.
Prashant Kishor on Monday expressed disappointment over his party supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha, holding that the legislation discriminates against people "on the basis of religion". (Photo: File)
 Prashant Kishor on Monday expressed disappointment over his party supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha, holding that the legislation discriminates against people "on the basis of religion". (Photo: File)

Patna: The JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor on Monday expressed disappointment over his party supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha, holding that the legislation discriminates against people "on the basis of religion".

In a tweet late in the night when the Bill was put to vote and passed by the Lok Sabha with a resounding majority, Kishor sought to underscore that the Bill was "incongruous” with the constitution of the party, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which swore by secularism and Gandhian ideals.

 

"Disappointed to see JDU supporting #CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals," the poll strategist-turned-politician tweeted.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, said on the floor of the House that the JD(U) was supporting the legislation since it was "not against secularism".

Notably, the JD(U) had till recently been in opposition to the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and the CAB, notwithstanding its alliance with the BJP, holding that the moves discriminated against the Muslim population and could trigger massive unrest in the north-east.

Kishor had last month also lashed out at the BJP on his twitter handle, seeking to know chief ministers of how many of the "15 plus states with 55 per cent of population" – not belonging to the saffron party – were consulted over NRC in respective provinces, in what was seen as a rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the National Register for Citizens should be implemented across the country.

Kishor, who is known to speak his mind and often cause embarrassment to the leadership of the party, which has in the recent past made many about turns, was made a primary member of the JD(U) in September last year and elevated to the top post within a few weeks.

After an over seven-hour-long debate, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha, with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it. Several amendments brought by opposition members, including one by Shiv Sena MP, were defeated either by voice vote or by a division.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill, lok sabha, prashant kishor
Location: India, Bihar


Latest From Nation

Owaisi said the Bill was not only the part of a conspiracy to make Indian Muslims stateless but would also lead to pose a risk to the national security. (Photo: ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate

New law to be brought in for ensuring safety of women in Andhra, says Jagan Reddy

Security was beefed up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there. (Photo: ANI)

Northeast begins 11-hr bandh against Citizenship bill, security beefed up

Fadnavis said India can also reap benefits of such projects. (Photo: File)

Uddhav creating 'investment unfriendly' Maharashtra image: Fadnavis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Northeast begins 11-hour bandh against Citizenship bill, security beefed up

Security was beefed up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav creating 'investment unfriendly' Maharashtra image: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said India can also reap benefits of such projects. (Photo: File)

Citizenship bill in line with belief in humanitarian values, says PM Modi

He said he would like to specially applaud Home Minister Amit Shah for lucidly explaining all aspects of the measure. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Notice to parents, if students skip school for week

Karnataka High Court

Department ready with plan to keep city safe, but BBMP drags its feet

One of the narrow lanes in Chickpet, which can delay the movement of fire tenders in case of an emergency
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham