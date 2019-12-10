Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2019 New law to be brough ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New law to be brought in for ensuring safety of women in Andhra, says Jagan Reddy

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 9:23 am IST
'Pornography another reason for crime against women. Though porn sites are blocked, we are not able to control watching them,' Reddy said.
"Our government has closed 43,000 belt shops in villages across the state. We cancelled permissions to permit rooms in wine shops in order to decrease the consumption of alcohol," said the Chief Minister. (Photo: File)
 "Our government has closed 43,000 belt shops in villages across the state. We cancelled permissions to permit rooms in wine shops in order to decrease the consumption of alcohol," said the Chief Minister. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to bring in legislation to take stringent action for crime against women and for speedy justice wherever there would be conclusive evidence.

Talking about women safety, state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that law would be brought in wherein stringent punishment would be meted out to perpetrators of crime against women and the case should be taken to its logical conclusion within 21 working days, read an official statement.

 

"Investigation of cases of crime against women should be completed in one week and the culprits should be punished within three weeks," Reddy said.

The proposed bill would have dedicated courts to deal with crimes against women and there should also be focus on blunting the social media that berates women and blocking porn websites besides bringing in prohibition, the statement added.

The new bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in the House this week, will also include the zero FIR, which means that police have to register a case anywhere irrespective of jurisdiction to instil confidence among women.

Reddy said that he was moved with the Telangana rape and murder case that has shaken the nation and the subsequent events where the culprits died in an encounter.

Those who post negatively about women should be afraid of punishment and such things would not stop unless stringent actions are taken. For the same, the government was in the process of introducing 354 (E), he stated.

"Our government has closed 43,000 belt shops in villages across the state. We cancelled permissions to permit rooms in wine shops in order to decrease the consumption of alcohol," said the Chief Minister.

"Pornography is another reason for crime against women. Though porn sites are blocked, we are not able to control watching them. A new bill will be introduced in Assembly addressing all these issues," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, telangana rape and murder, crime, crime against women, rape
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Owaisi said the Bill was not only the part of a conspiracy to make Indian Muslims stateless but would also lead to pose a risk to the national security. (Photo: ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate

Security was beefed up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there. (Photo: ANI)

Northeast begins 11-hr bandh against Citizenship bill, security beefed up

Prashant Kishor on Monday expressed disappointment over his party supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha, holding that the legislation discriminates against people

Prashant Kishor expresses disappointment over JD(U) supporting Citizenship bill

Fadnavis said India can also reap benefits of such projects. (Photo: File)

Uddhav creating 'investment unfriendly' Maharashtra image: Fadnavis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Northeast begins 11-hr bandh against Citizenship bill, security beefed up

Security was beefed up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there. (Photo: ANI)

Prashant Kishor expresses disappointment over JD(U) supporting Citizenship bill

Prashant Kishor on Monday expressed disappointment over his party supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha, holding that the legislation discriminates against people

Uddhav creating 'investment unfriendly' Maharashtra image: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said India can also reap benefits of such projects. (Photo: File)

Citizenship bill in line with belief in humanitarian values, says PM Modi

He said he would like to specially applaud Home Minister Amit Shah for lucidly explaining all aspects of the measure. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Notice to parents, if students skip school for week

Karnataka High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham