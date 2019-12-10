Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2019 Mamata Banerjee sugg ...
Mamata Banerjee suggests deemed citizenship

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Exuding confidence, she affirmed that no one would be able to enforce the CAB and the NRC on the people in the state while her party in power.
Mamata Banerjee
 Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Equating the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described them as “two sides of the same coin”.

The Trinamul supremo also suggested the Centre to offer “deemed citizenship” by issuing “Green Cards” to the immigrants in an oblique reference to the United States model while reiterating the fierce opposition by her party and the government to against the CAB and the NRC.

 

Banerjee was addressing her “thanksgiving” rally which she kickstarted from Khargapur in West Midnapore on Monday after as the Trinamul defeated the BJP in the recent Assembly by-elections.

“All of us are equal. Come, let us stay united. Not a single person would be allowed to be thrown out. No NRC, No CAB, No division. No divide and rule. Nothing can be greater than the country irrespective of political slogans of any party. Be it the CAB or the NRC, they are the two sides of the same coin,” she said.

Sending a stern message to the Centre, Banerjee elaborated, “All of us are citizens because we cast our votes. Everyone has ration cards or school certificates or something else. So where does the question of the citizenship issue arise again then?”

She noted, “If the question of citizenship is a continuous process, the district magistrate earlier used to be given the task. If someone new has come whom you have to give citizenship, deemed citizenship can be given. You can give them Green Card or deemed citizenship, which exists abroad for those who stay somewhere for five years.”

Lashing out at the BJP, the Trinamul chief further said, “But we have been living here for over the past 70 years since the Independence. So, who are you to decide who will get what or not and who will stay here or not? Do not be afraid of the CAB and the NRC. We are with you. As long as we are here, no one has the power to enforce anything on you.”

...
