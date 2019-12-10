Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2019 Delhi's air qua ...
Delhi's air quality remains poor for 7th consecutive day

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 11:48 am IST
In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad performed the worst as its AQI was recorded at 400.
The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively. (Photo: File)
 The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The air quality remained in the "very poor" category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as the cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 356 at 8.45 am.

 

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad performed the worst as its AQI was recorded at 400. The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 16 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 66 per cent.

 

