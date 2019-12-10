Death for rape, cries Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Moved by the spate of incidents of sexual assault and murder of women, including the recent case of the veterinarian Disha, and even young girls aged three and six years, the Andhra Pradesh government wants capital punishment and faster delivery of justice for such crimes.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy drew up a plan to complete the trial and secure conviction of the guilty persons in three weeks while taking part in a short discussion during the first day of the Winter Session of the Assembly here on Monday.

Mr Reddy said, "The recent incidents of atrocities against women and girls made me plan to bring out a new legislation wherein any crime with conclusive evidence will be handled in such a way that its investigation, including obtaining DNA report, is to be completed in a week and the trial to be carried out in dedicated courts in the second week while justice is to be delivered in an expeditious manner in the third week. We have to ensure justice is delivered to the victims and to their family members in 21 working days from the day of commitment of the crime and award capital punishment to the culprits."

Mr Reddy said each district will have a dedicated court to deal only with atrocities against women and girls so that the case moves quickly.

The Chief Minister also assured that the AP government will introduce the zero FIR provision that will allow people to file cases in the nearest police station irrespective of jurisdiction.

He bemoaned the way social media was biased and defamatory postings of women had become the order of the day, causing mental agony to the victims.

He underlined the importance of regulating pornography. The young generation with smart phones in their hands and with internet access were vulnerable to such sites and lose their moral values and resort to crime. He said that though the Centre was blocking such sites, they were still accessible. Mr Reddy also called on parents to keep a check on their children so that they do not get exposure to porn sites.