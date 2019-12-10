Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2019 Citizenship Amendmen ...
Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voted.
In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. (Photo: File)
 In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha yesterday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, sources said.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

 

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house.

 

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill, lok sabha, rajya sabha, modi government
Location: India, Delhi


