Nation Current Affairs 10 Dec 2019 Bhubaneswar: Village ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhubaneswar: Village head rapes 6-yr-old, detained

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 10, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2019, 1:17 am IST
The accused, Mrutyunjaya Das, was taken into custody for questioning on Monday following a complaint by the mother of the victim.
In another development, police on Monday arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the Puri gangrape case.
 In another development, police on Monday arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the Puri gangrape case.

BHUBANESWAR: A village head allegedly raped a six-year-old girl in Patapur area of Odisha’s Ganjam district. The accused, Mrutyunjaya Das, was taken into custody for questioning on Monday following a complaint by the mother of the victim.

Area police, quoting the mother, said Das raped the girl on December 3. When the mother started for the police station to lodge a complaint, she was prevented from doing so by aides of the accused. Finally, she managed to lodge the complaint on Sunday.

 

In another development, police on Monday arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the Puri gangrape case.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Parida and Soumya Shefalika Parida.

Puri superintendent of police Uma Sankar Dash told a presser that the couple is suspected to have brought the victim from Bhubaneswar to Puri.

Cops earlier had arrested four persons — Bulu Barik, a CRPF jawan, Jeetendra Sethy, a dismissed police constable, and Rajesh Sethy and Rama Chandra Pradhan, in connection with the case.

The victim, a 17-year-old minor, was on December 2 allegedly gangraped inside a police quarter near Jhadeswari Club in Puri town.

Recounting her ordeal, the girl had told media persons, “I was returning to Kakatpur in a bus from Bhubaneswar. I alighted at Nimapara bus terminal to have food and missed the bus. While waiting for another bus, a person introduced himself as a policeman. The victim said she was taken to a police quarter in Puri, where she was raped.

...
Tags: brutal rape


Latest From Nation

H. D. Deve Gowda with H. D. Kumaraswamy

More trouble! JD(S) netas from Mysuru, Tumakuru to jump ship?

C.N. Ashwathnarayana

K R Pete in saffron bag, all of Mandya next: CN Ashwathnarayana

BJP’s Narayana Gowda with his supporters after his victory in K R Pete constituency

Zero! Bypoll bypasses JD(S)

BJP supporters celebrating the bypoll victory, in Malleswaram

Amid BJP’s glories, triumphs, what’s in it for B’luru, Mr CM?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army tests Excalibur precision artillery shells

The Excalibur has a range of approximately 40 to 57 kms.

Owaisi says CAB seeks to make Muslims stateless, rips copy in LS

''This is an insult to India's freedom fighters,'' Owaisi retorted, accusing the BJP-led government of working to marginalize Muslims in the country. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

HRD not likely to interfere in JNU fee issue; may facilitate resolution, not order

'Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it,' an official source said. (Photo: File)

'I take responsibility...' Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief

'I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of the party's Karnataka State President. I will send my resignation to Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary KC Venugopal,' said Rao. (Photo: ANI)

'CAB, NRC same; Centre should offer citizenship, green card to immigrants': Mamata

'All of us are equal. Come, let us stay united. Not a single person would be allowed to be thrown out. No NRC, No CAB, No division. No divide and rule. Nothing can be greater than the country irrespective of political slogans of any party. Be it the CAB or the NRC, they are the two sides of the same coin,' Mamata said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham