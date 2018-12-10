Will stand by KCR: Asaduddin Owaisi on 'nation building'

Asaduddin Owaisi has previously organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will form the next government in Telangana on its own strength and his party will stand by it and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR as he is commonly known.

Ahead of his meeting with KCR on Monday, Owaisi on Twitter said that it was "first step towards a larger goal of nation building."

(Photo: Twitter | Screengrab | @asadowaisi)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), contested eight seats in the December 7 Assembly elections as against the seven in 2014 polls, and supported the TRS.

Owaisi had also canvassed and organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections.

Counting of votes will be done on Tuesday.

Asaduddin Owaisi has previously organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections.